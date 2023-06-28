HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

Celanese Price Performance

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $113.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.91. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

