HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $277,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,108,435 shares in the company, valued at $742,113,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,985,643 shares of company stock worth $231,650,962 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

