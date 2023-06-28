HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.