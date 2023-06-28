HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,625,049.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and sold 60,706 shares worth $13,117,349. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $195.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.