HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.2 %

HLT opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

