HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

