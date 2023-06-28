HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 799 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after purchasing an additional 754,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,329,000 after buying an additional 145,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,162,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after buying an additional 717,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,364,000 after buying an additional 111,591 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

