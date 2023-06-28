HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $378,358,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,297,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,309,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,224,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

