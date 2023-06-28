HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,564 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

