HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

LNG opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $153.12. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.29 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.