HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,455,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

