HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,335 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.