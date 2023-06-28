HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,335 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.