HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

