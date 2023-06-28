HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.55. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.