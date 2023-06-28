HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 695 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

