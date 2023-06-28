HB Wealth Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 505,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 181,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 63,120 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 29,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 159,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICLN opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

