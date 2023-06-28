HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sempra by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.77. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

