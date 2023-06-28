Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

