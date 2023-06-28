HMS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 324,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 18,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $406.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

