HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,924 shares of company stock worth $27,042,517. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

