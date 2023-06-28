Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

