Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Stake in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned about 0.18% of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA WIZ opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

The Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks a proprietary index that uses artificial intelligence to analyze momentum indicators in order to shift between aggressive or conservative ETF portfolios.

