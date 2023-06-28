Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.