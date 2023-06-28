Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 220 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $154.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.76. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $157.59.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

