Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 381 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

