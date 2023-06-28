Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVgo news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EVgo news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,908.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVgo stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.02. EVgo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.03 million. Research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

