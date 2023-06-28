Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 65 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $459.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $436.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

