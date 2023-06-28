Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 73 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $452.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $453.45.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

