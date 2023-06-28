Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 825,924 shares of company stock worth $27,042,517. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

GOOGL stock opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

