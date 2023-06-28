Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCS. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 107,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 157,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 154,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $20.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

