Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

