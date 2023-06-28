Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $503.28 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $517.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $457.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

