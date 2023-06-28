Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000.

NYSE:UTF opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

