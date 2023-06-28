Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 2,733 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 279,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.21.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

