Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 534 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 165.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69,512 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 5.8% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 20.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

