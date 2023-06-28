Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

