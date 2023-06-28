Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $36,000 Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,450,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 89,442 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 446,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 107,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last quarter.

