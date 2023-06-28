Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $102,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VCSH opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

