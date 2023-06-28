Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $26,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,888 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

