Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $26,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,056,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,312 shares in the company, valued at $50,400,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,876,475 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.12.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

