Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $27,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Owens Corning Price Performance
NYSE OC opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $128.91.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Owens Corning Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
