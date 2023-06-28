Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $27,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

