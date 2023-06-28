Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $29,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RSP opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.75 and its 200 day moving average is $144.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

