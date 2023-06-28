Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $29,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.66.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $144.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,111 shares of company stock worth $5,131,336. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

