Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $30,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 65.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 207.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Equifax by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.40. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

