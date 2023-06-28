Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $30,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

