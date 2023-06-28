Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $32,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $647,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,814 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,085,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,393,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,840 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,452,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

