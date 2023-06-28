Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $33,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1,257.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Cuts Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

