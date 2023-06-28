Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $36,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after buying an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $256.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $265.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

